German minister: EU car emissions goals are at limit

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An EU agreement to cut carbon emissions from cars by 37.5 percent in a decade are at the limit of what is technically and economically feasible, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Handelsblatt business daily on Tuesday.

“We need a step-by-step change to emissions-free mobility to meet our climate coals. The compromise on CO2 limits is at the limit of what is technically and economically possible,” he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Maria Sheahan)