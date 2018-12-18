Company News
Germany: EU deal to cut cars' carbon emissions is a good result

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said on Tuesday that new goals agreed by the European Union to slash carbon emissions from cars by 37.5 percent in a decade would help protect the climate and future jobs.

Schulze, who said it was a “good result”, stressed that further steps would be needed to protect the climate. “The car industry will have to make an effort but this decision will not weaken Europe as a centre for the auto industry, rather strengthen it,” she said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)

