October 10, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Germany's car industry says new EU anti-CO2 rules threaten jobs

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European Union plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles by 35 percent by 2030 pose a threat to Germany as a car-building nation, national auto industry association VDA said on Wednesday.

“It is more than regrettable that the majority of member nations did not find the strength to strike a balance between protecting jobs and protecting the climate,” VDA president Bernard Mattes said in a statement.

“Job security is lessened and Germany as an industrial location has been weakened,” added Mattes, who represents carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler.

European Union nations, voicing concern over a U.N. report on global warming, agreed late on Tuesday to seek the 35 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars by 2030.

Several countries had sought a 40 percent reduction, in line with targets backed by EU lawmakers last week, but softened their position during late night negotiations in a step welcomed by the German government.

But Germany’s auto industry remains disappointed with the result.

“With yesterday’s vote we missed a chance to shape CO2 regulation for the time after 2021 in an economical and technologically realistic manner,” Mattes said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Keith Weir)

