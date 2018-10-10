Germany's Merkel says EU car emissions agreement is acceptable

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that an agreement among EU nations to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030 was acceptable, adding that it provided certainty for carmakers.

Torn between reducing pollution and preserving industry competitiveness, EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg talked for more than 13 hours to reach a compromise over what 2030 carbon dioxide limits to impose on Europe’s powerful carmakers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Escritt)