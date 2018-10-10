FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 10, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel says EU car emissions agreement is acceptable

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that an agreement among EU nations to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030 was acceptable, adding that it provided certainty for carmakers.

Torn between reducing pollution and preserving industry competitiveness, EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg talked for more than 13 hours to reach a compromise over what 2030 carbon dioxide limits to impose on Europe’s powerful carmakers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.