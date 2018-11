STRASBOURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers on Wednesday backed a 35-percent cut in carbon dioxide emissions from new trucks by 2030 in a push for tougher laws to limit climate change, despite industry concerns.

The target passed by 349 votes to 307. The European Parliament also set a 20-percent reduction target by 2025 in the first CO2 standard for trucks in the EU. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Richard Lough Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alastair Macdonald)