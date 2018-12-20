EU countries agree to 30 pct cut of truck CO2 emissions by 2030

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ministers from European Union countries agreed on Thursday to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from trucks and buses by 30 percent by 2030, the EU’s Austrian presidency said.

The government representatives also agreed to an interim target of a 15 percent reduction by 2025, relative to 2019 levels.

The countries, collectively known as the Council, will have to find a compromise in negotiations with the European Parliament, which envisages a tougher 2030 target of a 35 percent cut. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)