BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The German government welcomes and backs an agreement by European Union nations to seek a 35 percent cut in car emissions by 2030, a German government spokesman told a news conference on Wednesday.

Germany, with its big auto sector, had previously backed an EU executive proposal for a 30 percent cut for fleets of new cars and vans by 2030, compared with 2021 levels. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin)