Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 17, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU lawmakers vote for wifi-based standard for connected cars

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers on Wednesday backed a European Commission plan to promote the use of wifi technology in internet-connected cars, a standard which has the support of Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen.

The EU executive wants to set benchmarks for internet connected cars, a market that could generate billions of euros in revenues for carmakers, telecoms operators and equipment makers according to analysts.

VOWG, Renault and Toyota are championing wifi-based ITS-G5 technology while Daimler, Ford , Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm and Samsung are pushing for the rival 5G technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below