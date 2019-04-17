EU lawmakers vote for wifi-based standard for connected cars

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers on Wednesday backed a European Commission plan to promote the use of wifi technology in internet-connected cars, a standard which has the support of Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen.

The EU executive wants to set benchmarks for internet connected cars, a market that could generate billions of euros in revenues for carmakers, telecoms operators and equipment makers according to analysts.

VOWG, Renault and Toyota are championing wifi-based ITS-G5 technology while Daimler, Ford , Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm and Samsung are pushing for the rival 5G technology. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)