Business News

Airbus CEO says industry might need until 2025 to reach pre-crisis levels

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The aviation industry might not reach pre-crisis levels until 2025, Airbus’ CEO said on Tuesday.

A uniform approach to open borders and testing passengers was overdue in Europe, Guillaume Faury told an online aviation summit.

Airlines are on course to lose a total $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned earlier on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.

