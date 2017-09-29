FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU bank rescue body warned banks of Brexit risks for capital buffers
September 29, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 21 days ago

EU bank rescue body warned banks of Brexit risks for capital buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Union agency responsible for failing banks has warned lenders in the EU of the potential risks that debt issued under British law may not be compliant with EU rules after Brexit, the agency’s head said on Friday.

“We started to alert banks,” Elke Koenig, chairwoman on the Single Resolution Board told a news conference in Brussels.

She said she was not concerned at this stage and was waiting for the outcome of Brexit talks, but underlined that banks had been alerted on the possibility that they may have to issue new loss-absorbing debt in absence of a deal between British and EU negotiators on mutual recognition of resolution regimes. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

