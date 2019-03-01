Bank of Italy attacks EU bail-in rules for banks

ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - The European Union’s “bail-in” rules covering failing banks are damaging and virtually impossible to apply, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Friday, echoing remarks made earlier this week by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Designed after the global financial crisis to shield taxpayers from costly bank bailouts, bail-in rules require investors in a bank to bear losses before public funds can be tapped.

Carmelo Barbagallo, the BoI’s head of banking supervision, said in a speech in the northern town of Modena that the rules were introduced too hastily and are “practically unenforceable”.

They “risk undermining confidence (of savers and investors) in banks and generating instablility,” Barbagallo said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)