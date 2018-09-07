FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 7, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's Coeure says EU should have agency to fight money laundering

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The best way for the European Union to counter money laundering would be to set up a single agency to supervise possible financial crimes at banks, European Central bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“We support any initiative that leads to a more harmonised and more coordinated approach to anti-money laundering. Ideally this would be a single agency,” Coeure told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Vienna. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.