ECB's Coeure says EU should have agency to fight money laundering

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The best way for the European Union to counter money laundering would be to set up a single agency to supervise possible financial crimes at banks, European Central bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“We support any initiative that leads to a more harmonised and more coordinated approach to anti-money laundering. Ideally this would be a single agency,” Coeure told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Vienna. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)