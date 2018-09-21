FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Luxembourg, Netherlands wary of EU anti-money laundering plans- source

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Luxembourg and the Netherlands are among European Union states that in closed-door meetings urged caution in beefing up the bloc’s supervision of banks against money laundering, an EU official familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.

The two countries, together with Sweden and Finland, warned against acting “prematurely” in the first meeting of EU’s national envoys, which debated a new Commission plan to tighten supervision against financial crime, the official said .

The Commission’s proposal, which needs EU states and lawmakers’ approval, came after a series of high-profile money laundering cases at banks in Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Malta, Latvia and Spain. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Robin Emmott)

