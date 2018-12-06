Bankruptcy News
EU lawmakers back softer rules on bank provisions for bad loans

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers on Thursday backed new rules that would soften requirements on the money that lenders must set aside to cover potential losses from new debt that turns sour.

A legislative text put to the vote in the economic affairs committee of the European Parliament eased the requirements for banks compared to a deal reached in October by EU governments. That deal had in turn softened a previous proposal from the European Commission.

The changes adopted by lawmakers will need approval from EU governments before they can be turned into law. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

