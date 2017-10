BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new measures to strengthen the EU banking sector against future crisis after two years of fruitless talks among the 28 EU states on more ambitious plans.

The softer measures are designed to win over Germany, the largest economy of the bloc and the staunchest opponent of sharing banking risks among EU states. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)