July 2, 2019

EU watchdog says banks face 135 billion euro capital shortfall



LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Major banks in the European Union would face a collective shortfall of 135 billion euros ($152.51 billion) to comply in full with global Basel III bank capital requirements by 2027, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

This would mean a “conservative” 24.4% increase in capital overall, the European Banking Authority said in a statement. The EBA is finalising its recommendations to the EU on how the remaining elements of the Basel III bank capital requirements should be implemented in the bloc.

$1 = 0.8852 euros Reporting by Huw Jones

