Deutsche Bank scores CET1 ratio of around 8 pct in EBA stress test - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s common equity tier one ratio reached around 8 percent in European stress tests, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The CET1 ratio was measured under the test’s toughest “adverse” scenario, and represented a marginal improvement from 7.8 percent the year before, Bloomberg reported further.

The European Banking Authority will publish its official results later on Friday. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Douglas Busvine)