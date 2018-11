MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Banca Carige has emerged as “fragile” in stress tests carried out by the European Central Bank over a sample of six Italian mid-sized lenders, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The CET1 ratio of Carige fell under the threshold of 5.5 percent in the so-called adverse scenario, the newspaper said.

Banca Carige and the European Central Bank were not immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Edmund Blair)