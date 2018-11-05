German banks performed convincingly in EU stress test - finance ministry

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German banks, overall, showed a convincing performance in the recent European Union bank health check, a spokeswoman of the finance ministry said on Monday.

The EU’s banking watchdog published results on Friday for its toughest “stress test” since 2009, when it began the exercise to identify capital holes and avoid any repeat of the government bailouts triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the individual performance of particular banks.