EXCLUSIVE-EU eyes crackdown on risks from foreign bank branches - sources

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are considering tougher scrutiny of foreign bank branches in the bloc whose ranks have been swelled by Brexit to create “negative risks”, sources familiar with the discussions have said.

It is the latest sign of how the departure of Britain, Europe’s biggest financial centre, from the EU is causing a rethink in Brussels of how to regulate the financial sector.

The bloc’s European Banking Authority gave a presentation to EU officials earlier this month setting out the rapid growth in third country bank branches, the sources said.

By December 2020 when Britain left the EU, there were 106 branches of foreign banks across 17 of the 27 member states, holding 510 billion euros ($623.53 billion) in assets, the sources said of the presentation.

The branches are concentrated in Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg, those attending the meeting were told.

Since Brexit, there are 14 more branches and a 30% increase in assets, or 120.5 billion euros, compared with totals at the end of 2019. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)