EU Commission bans Bayer pesticide linked to harming bees

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission decided on Monday not to renew approval for a pesticide linked to harming bees, effectively banning Bayer’s insecticide known as thiacloprid.

“There are environmental concerns related to the use of this pesticide, particularly its impact on groundwater, but also related to human health, in reproductive toxicity,” Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

This is the fourth neonicotinoid, out of five that were approved earlier for use in the EU, for which restrictions of use or a ban have been adopted since 2013, the Commission said.

The EU prohibited the use of other so-called neonicotinoids everywhere except greenhouses in April 2018. France has already outlawed all four insecticides and one other, including in greenhouses. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)