Bulgaria's energy company BEH appeals EU fine

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) said on Friday it has filed an appeal against a fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators for blocking rivals’ access to key gas infrastructure in the Balkan country between 2010 and 2015.

The European Commission fined BEH 77 million euros ($88 million) in December, saying the company abused its market dominance to hinder competition.

“BEH and its subsidiaries do not accept the Commission’s findings that they have abused a dominant position on the Bulgarian gas market,” BEH said in a statement. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)