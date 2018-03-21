EU scraps duty on most Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel - document

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has removed duties on biodiesel imports for 13 Argentine and Indonesian producers following the end of legal proceedings at the European Court of Justice (ECJ), an EU document shows.

The bloc set anti-dumping duties on imports of the renewable fuel from the two countries in 2013, but faced a series of legal challenges at the ECJ and the World Trade Organization. Both bodies ruled against the measures.

The EU had appealed against a Sept 2016 ruling by the ECJ, but dropped that appeal earlier this year. This was registered by the court in February and the parties were notified earlier in March.

Companies that had challenged the measures at the ECJ now no longer face duties. They include the Argentine arms of Bunge , Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, as well as Molinos Rio de la Plata and Indonesia’s Ciliandra Perkasa. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)