CORRECTED-EU proposes restoring anti-subsidy duties on Argentine biodiesel - document

(Corrects to show these are anti-subsidy duties)

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed reinstating anti-subsidy duties on imports of Argentine biodiesel after massive shipments of cheap biodiesel from Latin America into the European Union threatened its industry, an EU document seen by Reuters shows.

The plan follows an investigation requested by EU producers which have been hit hard by imports since the EU scrapped duties last year.

The proposal needs to be approved by EU member states.

The European Commission decided not to reinstate provisional import tariffs on Argentine biodiesel in September, though it considered imports were subsidised and a threat to the EU industry, saying it needed to collect further information. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)