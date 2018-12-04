EU launches euro bond to provide aid to Ukraine, Georgia

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union has launched a tap of its outstanding April 2033 euro bonds to provide 500 million euros of aid to Ukraine and 15 million euros of aid to Georgia, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Initial marketing levels on the 15-year bond sale are at 4 basis points below mid-swaps, two banking sources said, suggesting a yield of around 1.18 percent based on Tradeweb prices.

The EU official said the lending terms to Ukraine and Georgia will have the same maturity and coupon as the EU bond deal. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)