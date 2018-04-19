EU bans import from 20 Brazilian meat establishments

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - European Union states unanimously voted on Thursday to ban the imports of meat products, mostly poultry, from 20 Brazilian establishments that have been so far authorised to export into the EU, the European Commission said in a statement.

The measure was adopted because of “deficiencies detected in the Brazilian official control system,” the Commission said.

This measure will apply 15 days after the publication in the official journal of the European Union. (Reporting by Samantha Koester; editing by Francesco Guarascio)