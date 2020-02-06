EU watchdog calls on Britain to enforce bloc's market rules

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Union’s markets watchdog said on Thursday it has asked its British counterpart to ensure that ICE Futures Europe and the London Metal Exchange fully comply with the bloc’s market transparency rules for commodity derivatives.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it “encourages” Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority to “employ timely” measures to ensure compliance with transparency obligations at ICE Futures Europe and the LME.

Britain has undertaken to apply all EU financial rules during the transition period that began after Brexit last week and lasts until the end of December. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)