FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A disorderly Brexit would deliver “a significant shock” to an already weakened European economy, European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos told French daily Le Monde.

“A disorderly Brexit... would represent a significant macroeconomic shock at a time when the European economy is already weakened,” de Guindos said in an interview it published on Tuesday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)