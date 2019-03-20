Bonds News
Brexit delay until European elections no legal problem - German official

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Delaying Britain’s departure from the European Union until European elections in late May would not be legally problematic, a senior German official said on Wednesday.

“An extension until the European elections is not problematic at all from a legal viewpoint - whether it is actually problematic is a political question,” the official said.

He declined to say whether a delay beyond the European elections would be problematic. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

