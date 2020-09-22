Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU top court rejects Austrian appeal against UK Hinkley nuclear plant

By Reuters Staff

Construction including one of two 'nuclear islands' is seen at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s top court on Tuesday rejected Austria’s appeal against a British subsidised nuclear plant, agreeing with EU competition regulators that government aid offered to Hinkley Point C nuclear power station was in line with EU state aid rules.

The European Commission gave the green light to the project in 2014, triggering a court challenge from Austria which has opposed nuclear power for decades, and Luxembourg.

“The Court of Justice confirms the Commission decision approving United Kingdom aid for Hinkley Point C nuclear power station,” the Luxembourg-based Court said.

The case is C-594/18 P Austria v. Commission.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

