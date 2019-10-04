Regulatory News - Americas
EU to hit Broadcom with interim order this month - source

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will this month order U.S. chipmaker Broadcom to scrap its exclusivity clauses with TV and modem makers while they investigate whether this and other tactics hamper rivals, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission will brief national competition agencies on Oct. 7 on its proposed interim measure before taking a formal decision and informing the company.

The EU competition enforcer opened an investigation in June and also sent a charge sheet to the company detailing why the interim measure may be necessary to avoid irreparable harm to the market. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

