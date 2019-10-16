Broadcom says EU antitrust order will not impact business, will challenge it

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom said on Wednesday that an EU antitrust order to halt certain business deals with six TV and modem makers will not have a material impact on its business and it will challenge the EU move in court.

The European Commission earlier on Wednesday issued the order, the first issued against a company in 18 years, saying certain provisions in the deals could cause serious and irreparable harm to competition.

“The principal effect of the Commission’s decision will be to disrupt the efficiencies that Broadcom and European OEMs have achieved through strategic alignment,” the company said, referring to TV and modem makers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)