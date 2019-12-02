Finland proposes euro zone budget at 12.9 bln euros in 2021-2027

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Finnish presidency of the European Union proposed on Monday that the part of the long-term budget for the whole bloc that will be earmarked exclusively for the euro zone in 2021-2027 should be 12.9 billion euros ($14.2 billion), a document showed.

The so-called negotiating box that will be the basis for detailed discussions of the long-term budget among governments over the next 12 months, also proposed a pool of money for non-euro zone countries to support reforms to converge with euro zone at 5.5 billion euros, the document seen by Reuters said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Jan Strupczewski)