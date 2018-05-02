FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France says EU proposal to cut farm budget unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - The European Union Commission’s proposals to cut farm subsidies by 5 percent in the 2021-2027 budget, are unacceptable and France will oppose any drop in direct revenue to farmers, the French Agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

France is by far the largest beneficiary of the in the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

“For Stephane Travert, the Agriculture and Food Minister, such a drastic, massive and blind cut is simply unthinkable,” the ministry said in a statement.

The EU executive on Wednesday proposed to cut farm subsidies in a bid to promote other policies in a reshuffled multi-year budget expected to trigger battles among member states over how to fill the funding gap left by Britain’s exit next year. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Bate Felix)

