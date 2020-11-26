Hungary will have Poland's backing in EU budget row - PM Orban

BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said his country would have Poland’s backing in the continued row over the European Union’s insistence that its member states respect the rule of law or lose access to budget funds.

Orban, standing alongside Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki, said in a press statement in Budapest that the current proposal on the EU’s table was unacceptable to Budapest and Warsaw, who will form a tandem in the debate after a joint veto, which Orban called a legitimate tool in the dispute. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)