Hungary and Poland stick to EU budget veto, Hungarian minister says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Poland are upholding their veto of the next European Union budget and a coronavirus recovery fund, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after meeting his Polish counterpart in Brussels on Monday.
“We have affirmed that we stand by each other,” Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. “We will not give room to any effort aiming to break up this co-operation.”
Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra
