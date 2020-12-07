Hungary and Poland stick to EU budget veto, Hungarian minister says

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki deliver joint statements during their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, November 26, 2020. Zoltan Fischer/Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Poland are upholding their veto of the next European Union budget and a coronavirus recovery fund, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after meeting his Polish counterpart in Brussels on Monday.

“We have affirmed that we stand by each other,” Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. “We will not give room to any effort aiming to break up this co-operation.”