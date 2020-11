Hungary to uphold its veto of EU budget over rule of law provisions - PM aide

BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will uphold its veto of the next European Union budget over rule of law provisions linking payments to democratic standards, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Gulyas told a press briefing that Orban, who will meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later on Thursday, would present a joint written position on the standoff. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)