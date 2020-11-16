Hungary to raise political veto over EU budget on rule-of-law conditions - portfolio.hu news site

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to raise a political veto on the European Union’s 2021-27 budget later on Monday over the dispute on a condition to tie disbursements to rule of law conditions, the web site portfolio.hu reported on Monday.

Portfolio reported that the German EU presidency will ask member states later on Monday to express their political stance on the conditionality, where the Hungarian government would veto both the EU budget and the post-COVID recovery fund.

Reuters was not able to verify portfolio.hu’s information immediately. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Anita Komuves; Editing by Toby Chopra)