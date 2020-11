BUDAPEST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot accept the European Union’s budget and post-COVID recovery package in its present form as it amounts to “blackmail”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff reiterated on Thursday.

“There is zero chance for the EU budget or the rescue package to take effect in its present form,” Gergely Gulyas told a briefing, saying Hungary’s veto was “in past tense.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than)