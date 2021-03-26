EU must focus on stimulus measures in coming months -Italy's Draghi

ROME, March 26 (Reuters) - European Union nations need to keep a focus on stimulus measures in the coming months to help the economy recover from the coronavirus battering, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

“The risk is that too little is done, not too much,” Draghi told a news conference.

He said initial stimulus measures needed to help support families and businesses, but added that attention should gradually switch to encouraging investment and creating jobs. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)