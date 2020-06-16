Merkel expects decisions on future EU finances in July -sources

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not expect European Union leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s future finances at a summit on Friday, participants at a meeting of her conservative parliamentary bloc said on Tuesday.

Rather, Merkel expects decisions on the so-called Recovery Fund and the bloc’s multi-year financial framework through to 2027 to be agreed in July, the participants said.

They said Merkel told Tuesday’s meeting that the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant: “There’s a huge mountain of work ahead of us.”