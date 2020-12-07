Polish, Hungarian PMs speak amid EU budget veto standoff

WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is currently having a video call with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, his office said on Monday, as European leaders wait to see if a compromise can be reached on the pair’s veto of the EU budget and recovery fund.

The European Union needs a signal from Poland and Hungary on Monday or Tuesday that they will drop their veto of the EU budget and recovery fund, or the bloc will have to set it up without the two member states, a senior EU diplomat said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)