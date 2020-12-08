Polish PM: Another summit may be needed to decide on EU budget

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Another EU summit may be necessary to agree on the bloc’s budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday, adding that the country’s stance on the issue has not changed.

“It may happen that another summit will be necessary... maybe there will be more long months of negotiations and a possible provisional budget. No scenarios should be ruled out at this stage,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.