Poland expects concessions after it vetoed EU budget

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Poland expects Brussels to offer it new proposals to find a way out of stalemate after the country joined Hungary in vetoing the European Union’s 1.8 trillion euro budget, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We are awaiting new proposals that will be coherent with EU treaties and secondly, will be in line with the conclusions of the European Council (decisions) from July, when the EU budget was agreed,” the spokesman, Piotr Muller, told state radio. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)