Poland's EU budget talks not easy, says ruling party leader

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s negotiations with the European Union on its budget and coronavirus recovery programme are not easy, but if the proposal that has been prepared is accepted it will be fine, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Thursday.

“The situation is not easy, complicated, but at the moment I think maybe it will be ok,” Kaczynski was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams)