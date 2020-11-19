Poland's parliament to vote on Warsaw's stance on EU budget

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s lower house of parliament will vote later on Thursday on a resolution proposed by the prime minister in support of Warsaw’s stance on the EU budget and recovery fund, state news agency PAP quoted the house deputy speaker as saying.

“The resolution will be today. It is difficult to say what time,” Ryszard Terlecki was quoted as saying.

Poland and Hungary refused to back the financial plan for the whole European Union, even though they are beneficiaries, because the money is conditional on respecting the rule of law. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)