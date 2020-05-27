Czech prime minister: Commission's budget plan too big - CTK agency

PRAGUE, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s budget plan proposed on Wednesday is too big, news agency CTK quoted Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying on Wednesday.

“The sum of 750 billion euros, by which the Commission is proposing to raise the budget, is huge, it is nearly three quarters of the current seven-year budget ... The total volume of the budget proposed by the Commission is, in my opinion, too big,” he said.

He added the European Union should borrow only funds lost by the economic drop caused by the new coronavirus, and it should keep the proportion of funding going to poorer EU countries intact. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams)