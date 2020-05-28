FACTBOX-How much EU states could get from new COVID recovery scheme

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - The European Union executive this week proposed setting up a new recovery fund worth 750 billion euros to help kickstart growth on the continent, which has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the money from the new fund would be pre-allocated to each of the 27 member states, while further amounts would depend on what specific programmes they pitch to Brussels to get funding. Aid would come in the form of grants or repayable loans that would compliment the bloc's next budget, worth 1.1 trillion euros for the period 2021-27. Here is an initial outline from the executive European Commission of what each country could get from the new fund. The numbers do not include handouts from the joint budget. ITALY 172.7 bln euros (of which 81.8 bln in grants) SPAIN 140.5 bln euros (of which 77.3 bln in grants) POLAND 63.8 bln euros (of which 37.7 bln in grants) FRANCE 38.8 bln euros (all grants) GREECE 32 bln euros (of which 22.6 bln in grants) ROMANIA 31.2 bln euros (of which 19.6 bln in grants) GERMANY 28.8 bln euros (all grants) PORTUGAL 26.4 bln euros (of which 15.5 bln in grants) CZECH REPUBLIC 19.2 bln euros (of which 8.6 bln in grants) HUNGARY 15.1 bln euros (of which 8.1 bln in grants) SLOVAKIA 12.8 bln euros (of which 7.9 bln in grants) BULGARIA 12.4 bln euros (of which 9.2 bln in grants) CROATIA 10 bln euros (of which 7.4 bln in grants) THE NETHERLANDS 6.8 bln euros (all grants) LITHUANIA 6.3 bln euros (of which 3.9 bln in grants) BELGIUM 5.5 bln euros (all grants) SLOVENIA 5.1 bln euros (of which 2.6 bln in grants) SWEDEN 4.7 bln euros (all grants) LATVIA 4.5 bln euros (of which 2.9 bln in grants) AUSTRIA 4 bln euros (all grants) FINLAND 3.5 bln euros (all grants) ESTONIA 3.3 bln euros (of which 1.9 bln in grants) CYPRUS 2.5 bln euros (of which 1.4 bln in grants) DENMARK 2.2 bln euros (all grants) IRELAND 1.9 bln euros (all grants) MALTA 1 bln euros (of which 0.4 bln in grants) LUXEMBOURG 0.2 bln euros (all grants) (Compiled by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)