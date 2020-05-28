Factbox
May 28, 2020 / 9:34 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

FACTBOX-How much EU states could get from new COVID recovery scheme

3 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - The European Union executive
this week proposed setting up a new recovery fund worth 750
billion euros to help kickstart growth on the continent, which
has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
    Some of the money from the new fund would be pre-allocated
to each of the 27 member states, while further amounts would
depend on what specific programmes they pitch to Brussels to get
funding.
    Aid would come in the form of grants or repayable loans that
would compliment the bloc's next budget, worth 1.1 trillion
euros for the period 2021-27.
    Here is an initial outline from the executive European
Commission of what each country could get from the new fund. The
numbers do not include handouts from the joint budget. 
    
   ITALY           172.7 bln euros (of which 81.8 bln in grants)
   SPAIN           140.5 bln euros (of which 77.3 bln in grants)
   POLAND           63.8 bln euros (of which 37.7 bln in grants)
   FRANCE           38.8 bln euros (all grants)
   GREECE           32 bln euros   (of which 22.6 bln in grants)
   ROMANIA          31.2 bln euros (of which 19.6 bln in grants)
   GERMANY          28.8 bln euros (all grants)
   PORTUGAL         26.4 bln euros (of which 15.5 bln in grants)
   CZECH REPUBLIC   19.2 bln euros (of which 8.6 bln in grants)
   HUNGARY          15.1 bln euros (of which 8.1 bln in grants)
   SLOVAKIA         12.8 bln euros (of which 7.9 bln in grants)
   BULGARIA         12.4 bln euros (of which 9.2 bln in grants)
   CROATIA          10 bln euros   (of which 7.4 bln in grants)
   THE NETHERLANDS  6.8 bln euros  (all grants)
   LITHUANIA        6.3 bln euros (of which 3.9 bln in grants)
   BELGIUM          5.5 bln euros (all grants)
   SLOVENIA         5.1 bln euros (of which 2.6 bln in grants)
   SWEDEN           4.7 bln euros (all grants)
   LATVIA           4.5 bln euros (of which 2.9 bln in grants)
   AUSTRIA          4 bln euros   (all grants)
   FINLAND          3.5 bln euros (all grants)
   ESTONIA          3.3 bln euros (of which 1.9 bln in grants)
   CYPRUS           2.5 bln euros (of which 1.4 bln in grants)
   DENMARK          2.2 bln euros (all grants)
   IRELAND          1.9 bln euros (all grants)
   MALTA            1 bln euros   (of which 0.4 bln in grants)
   LUXEMBOURG       0.2 bln euros (all grants)  

    
 (Compiled by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below