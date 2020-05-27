Bonds News
May 27, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU executive proposes 1.85 trillion euros of coronavirus recovery plan

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a package worth in total 1.85 trillion euros for the EU’s next long-term budget and a recovery fund for economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Commission is today proposing a new recovery instrument, called Next Generation EU, within a revamped long-term EU budget. In total, this European Recovery Plan will put 1.85 trillion euros to help kick-start our economy and ensure Europe bounces forward,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Jan Strupczewski, Writing by John Chalmers, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below