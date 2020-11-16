Spain expects blocked EU funds issue to be resolved soon

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain hopes that the European Union will resolve in the coming days the issue of its budget and recovery package that have been blocked by Hungary and Poland, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

“It is urgent that the budget agreement and the various normative documents are approved,” she told a news briefing, underlining that Spain supported the key condition of the rule of law. “We hope the situation is resolved in the coming days.”